Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

