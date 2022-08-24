Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917,367 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

