South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

