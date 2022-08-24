South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Navient were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

