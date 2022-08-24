South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Position in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.22% of IsoPlexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,549,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $80,920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,637,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

IsoPlexis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ISO stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. IsoPlexis Co. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 535.02% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ISO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.