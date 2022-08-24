South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,000 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $175,060. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

