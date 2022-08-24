Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visteon were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.