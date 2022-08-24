South Dakota Investment Council Has $322,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after buying an additional 778,707 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $15,093,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $16,642,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Up 3.1 %

CHX opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

