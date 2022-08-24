South Dakota Investment Council Has $485,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $602.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

