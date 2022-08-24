South Dakota Investment Council Has $534,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of eHealth worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

