Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Position Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Avient were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

AVNT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

