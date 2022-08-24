South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,500 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Tidewater worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tidewater by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tidewater stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

