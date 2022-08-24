South Dakota Investment Council Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.