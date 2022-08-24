Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

