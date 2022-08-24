Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Organogenesis worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 109,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $620,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 431,879 shares of company stock worth $2,399,264 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

