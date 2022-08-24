Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $566,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,781,000 after purchasing an additional 313,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $81,941,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

