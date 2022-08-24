Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,067 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

