Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $437,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,236 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 101,997 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ally Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

