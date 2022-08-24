Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.86 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 84,901 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of BE opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

