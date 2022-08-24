Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 90,627 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

