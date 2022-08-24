Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.