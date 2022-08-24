Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 6.1 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

