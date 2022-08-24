Christopher J. Boever Buys 25,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 25,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,498.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

