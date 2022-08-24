iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,758 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

