First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 560,014 shares.The stock last traded at $144.73 and had previously closed at $148.06.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,130,000 after buying an additional 243,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,403,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,404,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,617,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,333,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 534,477 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

