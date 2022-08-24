Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,150 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $24.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
