Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,150 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $24.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

