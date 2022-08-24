Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,488 shares.The stock last traded at $91.87 and had previously closed at $91.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avalara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Tobam acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.