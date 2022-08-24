Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.01. Funko shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 17.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.