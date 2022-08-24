Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,436 shares.The stock last traded at $82.85 and had previously closed at $84.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

