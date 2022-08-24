Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 39,450 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.