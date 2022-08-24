Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.06. Asana shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 25,866 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.