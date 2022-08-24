Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.02, but opened at 4.77. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.71, with a volume of 2,897 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

