Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,720 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

