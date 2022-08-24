ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.35

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $33.86. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1,027,726 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.