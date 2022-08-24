Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $34.30

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $32.75. Global-e Online shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 9,521 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
