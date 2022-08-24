Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.85. Stellantis shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 75,966 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 405,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 310,560 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 59.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Stellantis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 745,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

