Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 723 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

