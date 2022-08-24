Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $79.89.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

