MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.85. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

