TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.06

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $17.07. TPI Composites shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2,338 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $671.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.
Institutional Trading of TPI Composites
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.