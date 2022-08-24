TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.06

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $17.07. TPI Composites shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2,338 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $671.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares during the period.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

