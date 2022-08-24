Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $19.63. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.
PLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
