Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 6,909 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $132,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,608.28.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.
- On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.
Vera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
