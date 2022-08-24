SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 30,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

About SES AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

