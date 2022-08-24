Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director John Joseph Stephens Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.
Solid Power Trading Down 5.5 %
SLDP opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
