WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Melanie J. Tinto Sells 766 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of WEX

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

