Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,616 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,093,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,846,108.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.36 million, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

