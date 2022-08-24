Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 1,200 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

