Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 1,200 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.90.
Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
