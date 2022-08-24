EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 26 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Price Performance

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 28.95 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.83. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £545.97 million and a P/E ratio of 160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnQuest

About EnQuest

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 716,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($225,193.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,649,696 shares of company stock worth $112,612,031.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.