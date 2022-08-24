Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 130.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.30).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

