Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 119.35 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The firm has a market cap of £621.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

